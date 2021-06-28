The Space Centre’s notion, according to a woman who witnessed a “monster creeping across the moon,” is incorrect.

After attempting to photograph the Supermoon, a woman claimed to have photographed a “creature creeping across the moon.”

When Danielle Currums of Woodchurch, Wirral, was testing out her new phone camera, she couldn’t believe her eyes.

The item floated over the moon, and the 40-year-old said she did a “double-take” when she noticed the photos.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘won’t be the same’ without the ‘legend’ killed in a lorry tragedy in the city centre

“I was going to go to bed when I remembered the Supermoon and wanted to see how fantastic my new Samsung Galaxy S20 camera was,” she said to the ECHO.

“I knew I’d missed it at its height at 10 p.m., but I had a clear view and began capturing photos.”

“I was overjoyed with them until I observed something large, dark, and black. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw what looked like a beast crawling over the moon.

“I had to stare at the moon with a critical eye to make sure it wasn’t an aerial.”

“And there it was, on the moon,” says the narrator. And it didn’t take long for the whole thing to float by and vanish into the darkness.”

On May 7, about 11 p.m., Danielle took a series of photos and shared them on Facebook to see if anyone else could identify what it was.

“I received a lot of flak for that, with a lot of people telling me it was a TV aerial – I’m not that stupid, I’d know whether it was a TV aerial or not,” she explained.

“There are no TV aerials where I live, and I could clearly see the moon, which was so far up in the sky that there was no chance I could get an aerial in the photo.”

“It did, in fact, sail beyond the moon.” And no, I hadn’t consumed any alcohol or taken any medications that could have harmed my vision.

“And no, I don’t believe in aliens, so I don’t think it was aliens.”

The International Space Station, like Danielle, casts a wholly distinct shadow on the moon, thus The Space Centre UK has ruled it out.

However, the center did. Summary ends.