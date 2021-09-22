The Southern Baptist Convention is paying $1.6 million to investigate allegations of sexual abuse.

The Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee has agreed to fund a third-party study into its reaction to complaints of sexual abuse, but will not waive attorney-client confidentiality as part of the investigation.

The decision on Tuesday will result in future delays, which thousands of Southern Baptists who called for the review consider as a critical requirement. The committee plans to spend $1.6 million investigating charges that it mismanaged abuse reports, fought reforms, and intimidated survivors and advocates.

The committee agreed to spend additional time negotiating the contract and other legal issues arising from the probe.

Rolland Slade, Chair of the Executive Committee, said, “I think it’s a good move and it shows our unity on the importance of the situation.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The decision came at the conclusion of the Executive Committee’s two-day business meeting in Nashville, and is the latest step in the denomination’s ongoing public grappling with the issue. The probe dominated conversation, as did the subject of whether the Executive Committee would forgo its attorney-client privilege. The provision safeguards the secrecy of legal advice communications, and several Executive Committee members expressed worry that removing it would have an influence on litigation and insurance coverage.

Delegates, also known as messengers, overwhelmingly approved the creation of a task group to monitor the third-party probe during their national convention in June.

They also told the task force that they had to agree to the investigator’s suggested standards and best practices, which included “waiving attorney-client privilege by Executive Committee staff and members in order to assure full access to information and accuracy in the review.” The task force formally requested that the Executive Committee waive it in August, claiming that it is the will of the messengers and essential to the probe.

Members of the Executive Committee heard from important stakeholders regarding the probe on Monday and Tuesday, raised concerns about the consequences of waiving privilege, and debated how much of this week’s conversations should be held behind closed doors.

Waiving privilege, according to Julie Myers Wood, CEO of Guidepost Solutions, is the “sole way to assure that the investigation is perceived as entirely credible, transparent, and thorough, and to show that the EC has and the Southern Baptist Convention has.” This is a condensed version of the information.