The South Carolina House of Representatives reverses its position on preventing employers from firing employees who have not been vaccinated.

The South Carolina House of Representatives passed a bill prohibiting some COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Thursday, but the idea prohibiting private employers from firing employees who refuse to get the vaccine was eliminated.

Members of the South Carolina House debated the issue for more than five hours, but Republican leadership ultimately decided to lift the restriction on private enterprises. Instead, they added that if employees were dismissed for refusing to be vaccinated, they would be entitled to unemployment compensation.

During the discussion, Republican Steward Jones said, “It’s an issue of whether someone should be able to force you to inject something into your body against your choice.”

The measure prohibits state and local governments from requiring employees, contractors, or kids attending public schools to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the bill, religious and medical exemptions must be honored, including a woman’s pregnancy, a past positive COVID-19 test, or the existence of antibodies.

The law passed with a 67-31 vote after the provision was deleted. Before being forwarded to the Senate, it must pass a third reading on Friday. Senators, on the other hand, have already gone home and are unlikely to return until the 2022 session.

During the day, Democrats proposed over a dozen amendments, all of which were rejected. Proposals included making unvaccinated state employees pay higher health insurance rates, requiring hospitals to prioritize care for the vaccinated, making possessing a phony vaccine ID card a misdemeanor, and requiring unvaccinated persons to pay all of their medical bills out of pocket.

Rep. Cezar McKnight, a Democrat from Kingstree, remarked, “If you choose to be dumb, pay the stupid price.”

The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and 27 other business organisations, ranging from local chambers to trade associations of merchants, truckers, manufacturers, and others, had already stated their opposition to the law, calling it an unprecedented step against free enterprise.

“South Carolina has a long history of being a pro-business state that allows firms to operate with little government interference,” the groups said in a statement. “Employment decisions in our state have been left to individual firms, based on what each believes is best for their operations.” It was a bit disorienting to see the bill suddenly toned down, but maybe not. This is a condensed version of the information.