The South Carolina County GOP has censured Lindsey Graham for her vote on infrastructure.

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina was censured by the Aiken County Republican Party on Friday for his support of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure proposal.

The group claimed in a statement to This website on Saturday that the vote was not against “practical, feasible, and required infrastructure projects,” and that it recognizes the significance of solid infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and rural broadband internet access.

According to the statement, “Senator Graham failed to live up to the conservative Republican principles we elected him to follow by supporting a bill that does not place strong limits on ambiguous Green focused studies and pork barrel projects that don’t really address the true needs in rural America.”

The group is concerned about “post-Covid recovery expenditure that appears to have a lot of federal strings attached.” The law, it believes, does not go far enough to curb green infrastructure funding or protect corporations’ infrastructure investments.

“What America needs to come out of this pandemic is fiscal prudence, not reckless unrestrained spending that saddles future generations with debt,” the statement stated.

Graham’s office was contacted for comment, but no response was received at the time of publication. Any responses will be added to this story.

Graham was one of 19 Republicans who voted with every Democrat in the Senate to support the infrastructure bill. Republican Tim Scott, South Carolina’s other senator, voted against the plan, which contains spending for roads, bridges, water systems, and other objectives.

Graham issued a statement on August 10 defending his vote.

The statement read, “The bipartisan infrastructure bill is beneficial for South Carolina.” “It helps our roads, bridges, and ports, as well as expanding broadband internet access. I’ve always been a proponent of infrastructure investment and wish this bill had been passed years ago.

“This package gives America’s infrastructure a much-needed facelift,” Graham added.

Parts of the bill contained “significant” assistance for South Carolina’s transportation infrastructure, he said. The bill would provide $4.6 billion for state highways, $274 million for bridge replacement and rehabilitation, and $70 million for electric vehicles and charging stations if it were to pass the House.

Graham described the bill as “a much-needed vote in support of roads, bridges, ports, and broadband” on Twitter. This is a condensed version of the information.