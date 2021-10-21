The source of a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened 652 people has been identified as imported onions.

A Salmonella epidemic that has affected hundreds of people in 37 states is being investigated by authorities. The infections were traced back to imported onions, according to the data.

The cause of a Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak has been identified as entire red, white, and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and sold across the United States by ProSource, according to a statement released by the CDC on Wednesday.

According to the interviews with the sick persons, 75% of them “ate or perhaps ate” raw onion-containing items before becoming ill. Some of them claimed to have eaten at the same restaurants, many of which had been provided with entire onions by ProSource.

The onions were sold to restaurants and grocery stores across the United States, according to the CDC. Though ProSource stated that the onions were recently imported on August 27, the items can last up to three months, thus they could still be in restaurants and people’s storage.

“People with unlabeled whole red, white, or yellow onions at home should throw them away and not eat them,” according to the CDC. “Whole onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed by ProSource Inc. should not be eaten, and companies should not sell or serve them.” There may also be a sticker or packaging on the products that says “ProSource Inc.” and the country where it was grown.

“Whether you can’t determine where the onions came from, don’t buy or consume them,” the CDC advised, noting that investigators are still trying to figure out if there are any other onions or suppliers linked to the outbreak.

As of Oct. 18, 652 people from 37 states had become ill as a result of the outbreak, with 129 of them requiring hospitalization. The map of illnesses depicts where the people who became ill came from, with Texas having the most illnesses (158), Oklahoma (98), and Virginia (59).

The CDC admitted that the outbreak may not be restricted to the states listed and that it has likely harmed more people than has been reported. This is due to the fact that many people recover with Salmonella without the need for medical treatment and hence are not tested for it.

If you're throwing out whole onions, make sure to clean any containers or surfaces that may have come into contact with them. If they develop severe Salmonella, they should also call their healthcare professional.