The Sounds of Endangered Birds soar to No. 5 on the Australian Music Charts thanks to social media.

After a strong social media push, an album featuring the sounds of endangered Australian birds has climbed to the top of the country’s music charts.

“Songs of Disappearance,” a collection of recordings and calling sounds from 53 of Australia’s most endangered bird species, was released on Dec. 3.

According to the album’s official website, the tracks “show the extraordinary diversity of the Australian soundscape” and “emphasize what we stand to lose if we do nothing.” “Hear a chorus of iconic cockatoos, bowerbirds buzzing, a strange symphony of seabirds, and the haunting call of one of the last remaining night parrots.” David Stewart, a wildlife sound recorder who has apparently spent three decades collecting the lesser-heard sounds of the Australian wilderness, collected the sounds.

The album was apparently the brainchild of a PhD student at Australia’s Charles Darwin University, and it was released in collaboration with BirdLife Australia by multimedia label The Bowerbird Collective.

BirdLife Australia, which was founded in 1901, is “committed to achieving great conservation achievements for our native birds and their habitats,” according to its website.

BirdLife Australia CEO Paul Sullivan told Australian magazine The Music Network, “This album is a truly exceptional record with very rare recordings of birds that may not survive if we don’t join together to protect them.” “While our campaign is intended to be entertaining, there is a serious aspect to what we’re doing, and it’s been heartening to see bird lovers demonstrating to governments and corporations that Australians care about these essential birds.” The album gained popularity among Australians within days of its release, owing in large part to a concerted campaign to promote it on social media. With over 3,000 copies sold, the record became one of the most popular in the country thanks to the web promotion.

“Songs of Disappearance” debuted at No. 5 on the ARIA list, Australia’s main music sales chart, among the country’s top 50 albums.

This puts it ahead of mainstream music superstars such as Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa’s work.

The album’s proceeds will be used to support bird conservation across Australia.

The buzz surrounding “Songs of Disappearance” comes as habitat loss continues to imperil many bird species, as well as Australian fauna in general.

One in every six birds, according to a study by Charles Darwin University.