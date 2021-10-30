The sound of gunfire echoes through the St. Louis Anti-Violence News Conference.

Four gunshots were heard during a news conference given by two mayors on Friday about reducing violence.

Jones was describing a previous violent crime during the event, which was hosted by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, when four gunshots rang out in the distance.

Jones exclaimed, “Well, isn’t it wonderful?” as KSDK news cameras captured her surprise. Jones and Lucas both looked over their shoulders as the gunshots rang out, just as more guests began to file into a building behind the mayors. A police officer providing protection also raised his hand toward his holstered weapon.

Jones responded that she is immune to hearing gunshots on a daily basis when a reporter asked if she felt comfortable at the event after the gunshots rang out.

Jones stated, “I didn’t flinch.” “Every night, I hear gunshots in my neighborhood. Because I’m the first mayor in over 20 years to be born, raised, and currently live in north St. Louis, my kid and I fall asleep to the lullaby of gunfire in the distance every night.” In the city of St. Louis, there have been a number of crimes involving the use of a pistol in the recent few months.

According to officials, during a carjacking in St. Louis in September 2021, an 11-year-old child allegedly beat a person in the head with a revolver. The youngster was assisting his mother in stealing a car from a 48-year-old man, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

A 9-year-old child and her 27-year-old mother were found tied up and shot to death inside their St. Louis home in August 2021.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, St. Louis had its highest homicide rates by weapon use in 50 years in 2020. In July 2020, the murders picked up speed, with 55 murders reported in that month alone. However, homicide rates have decreased by 30% by 2021. In July 2021, for example, there were 15 murders, which is 40% less than the previous year.

So far this year, there have been 107 criminal homicides in St. Louis, compared to 156 at the same time last year. According to authorities, Black people make up about 92 percent of homicide victims in the city.

