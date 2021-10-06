The ‘Soul Mumma’ is a woman who inspires children.

Soul Mumma, Azena Baxter, has a wonderful way of inspiring children with her positive affirmation cards.

Azena encourages families to feel comfortable discussing mental health, well-being, and self-care in an open and honest way.

She told The Washington Newsday that she does not want them to be taboo issues and that she believes she can assist teach us how to deal with our emotions from a young age.

“I started doing affirmations with my now three year old when she was about 18 months/2 years old in order to teach her about self love, confidence, self awareness, and being able to identify, understand, and communicate her emotions from as early as possible,” Soul Mumma told The Washington Newsday.

“I realized that I could build something that was available to all children in order to cultivate and nourish happy, healthy brains for families through forms of self-care, self-love, and mindfulness,” she continued.

Gino D’Acampo of Family Fortunes is on the verge of storming out of the studio.

“Soul Mumma – is about me being a mother who wants to help improve the well-being of people’ mind, body, and soul,” Azena explained when asked why she picked this moniker.

Each basic pack of affirmations contains 28 cards: two intro cards, two bonus cards, and 24 affirmation cards, each of which includes an affirmation, a picture, two reflection questions to encourage connection and conversation, and a bold statement on the back to reaffirm.

Azena feels that we should always view ourselves and teach our children in a positive light.

“Children, we spend so much time in formal schooling, but it doesn’t teach you enough about the real-life skills and traits you need, including how to accept yourself without fear of being judged,” she continued.

“How to control and convey your emotions, how to be resilient, the importance of perseverance, and the realization that success comes from being the best you can be, not from being better than someone else.”

“As adults, we have to relearn all of these things, but I want children to build authority as early as possible.”

Azena possesses a. “The summary has come to an end.”