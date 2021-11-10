The sons of Coleen Rooney pose for a cute portrait, but things don’t go as planned.

Coleen Rooney shared this sweet family photo of her sons in their pyjamas on Instagram, but the tidy posture didn’t last long.

Last night, the mother-of-four uploaded a photo of her four children, Kai, 12, Klay, eight, Kit, five, and Cass, three, at bedtime.

The brothers are arranged in chronological sequence by age and height, with Kai on the left and Cass on the right.

The lads are all grins for the camera in the first snap, as they wrap their arms around each other.

A swipe right, on the other hand, paints a more realistic picture of trying to encourage small children to follow instructions.

Coleen captioned the Instagram post, “It all started so well……” with a face-palm emoji, a heart, and a cry-laughing face.

Instagram

In a second photo, her two youngest boys appear to be facing away from the camera, while in a third, all four appear to be laughing on the floor.

With a sad face and a cry-laughing emoji, Corrie star Brooke Vincent commented: “My point exactly.”

Coleen’s fans were eager to respond to her message as well.

“They’re all so similar x,” one person wrote.

“Gorgeous boys,” commented another.

A third has been added: “It’s lovely! Haha, typical boys “..

Coleen is rumored to be in talks to film a documentary on her “Wagatha Christie” fight with Rebekah Vardy for £1 million.

Coleen, who is being sued for libel by Rebekah, wants to “let the public make up their own minds” and will reportedly present all of her evidence against Rebekah in the documentary produced by Lorton Entertainment. Rebekah was accused of leaking stories from her private Instagram account to newspapers by 35-year-old Coleen, who is her former friend.

Although the libel lawsuit is not expected to be heard in the High Court until the summer of next year, the Mirror says that filming for the documentary could begin in the new year.