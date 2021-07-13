The son who stole £60,000 from his father and spent it on Liverpool FC tickets has been sentenced to pay only £1 in restitution.

A guy who stole more than £60,000 from his dying father and spent it on hotel escorts and a hospitality box at Anfield has been sentenced to pay only £1 in restitution.

Carl Hadfield, 49, began skimming from his father’s bank account while he was in the hospital.

When the NatWest bank called to inquire about unusual transactions, he pretended to be his father answering the phone, which he consented to.

Hadfield, who lived in a caravan at the bottom of his parents’ lawn, spent a lot of his father’s money on escorts and excursions to Anfield.

And now, according to the Derby Telegraph, Hadfield will only have to pay back £1 after a Proceeds of Crime Hearing determined that this is all he owns.

Hadfield, of West Lea, Clowne, also used his father’s money to buy an Audi A5, but is now broke.

In a hearing at Derby Crown Court, Recorder Adrian Reynolds ordered Hadfield to repay £1, saying, “I find that the benefit amount was £61,804.26 and given there are no available assets, I order that a minimal £1 be paid.”

“He has 28 days to pay it, and if he does not, he will be sentenced to one day in prison.”

The Proceeds of Crime Act (or POCA) authorizes authorities to seek cash from offenders who have amassed wealth through ill-gotten gains.

It is commonly employed after drug dealers have been jailed, and it can result in convicts being compelled to sell their homes, automobiles, or jewelry in order to repay the money.

The seized funds are divided between the police and the government, and are frequently used to fund community projects.

The first set of offenses occurred in 2017, when Hadfield’s father was hospitalized with fluid on the lungs due to his time working down the mines, according to Rebecca Coleman, prosecuting at Hadfield’s sentence hearing in February at the same court.

She said that his daughter, the defendant’s sister, assisted with finances and had access to her father’s bank accounts during that time.

