The son of a blind warrior is named after the Labrador Retriever that changed his life.

At the age of 21, a Woolton man was blinded in action while fighting for the British Army in Iraq.

He has transformed his life over the last ten years and pays tribute to his magnificent Labrador, Hugo, who left such a large paw impression on his heart that he named his first son after him.

To commemorate Guide Dog’s 90th anniversary, our sister site TeamDogs published the remarkable story of Craig Lundberg and Hugo. They talked to him about his military service, guide dogs, and incredible accomplishments.

Craig was on his second tour of service in Iraq when he was injured by two rocket-propelled grenades in March 2007.

The former Lance Corporal’s injuries were so severe that it was a question of whether or not he would survive. He was put into an induced coma and had a 12-hour operation to remove shrapnel from his body.

“I couldn’t see because there was so much shrapnel in my face,” Craig explained. But I simply stood up and continued the struggle. That, I believe, is why I was given a Bravery Award.” His left eye was completely gone, while his right eye was permanently scarred.

Craig suffered many fractures to his jaw, nose, and cheek, as well as his left arm. He required a metal plate in his face and left arm, as well as plastic surgery to reassemble him.

Craig finally awoke in a German hospital, where he was informed that his sight had been taken away.

“It was the end of my Army career, and I was only 22,” he claimed. “I didn’t want to be exposed.” Even though I couldn’t see, I was determined to make something of my life.” Craig was sent back to the United Kingdom and began rebuilding his life after being released from the hospital.

Craig began participating in sports in 2007. In 2008, he ran the London Marathon and began playing Blind Football for England. Craig decided to apply for a guide dog as a result of his constant travel.

In March 2009, Guide Dogs matched him with Hugo, a black Labrador cross.

"Having Hugo around made everything so much easier," Craig remarked. "I had grown up with dogs and enjoyed them, but having a guiding dog was completely different."