The social care system is ‘gradually failing’ the public, according to the Ombudsman.

According to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, the social care system is “progressively failing” the public, following the revelation of a dramatic increase in upheld complaints over the last ten years.

In the year to April 2021, the organisation received 2,033 complaints and inquiries about social care supplied by councils and independent providers, indicating a significant “gap” between what the public expects and what they get.

It found fault in 72 percent of the complaints, which is up from 69 percent the year before.

The proportion of situations where care users and their families have been let down has been on a “relentless rise” in the previous decade, according to the ombudsman.

“Viewed through the prism of public complaints and our unbiased findings, the adult social care system is progressively failing to provide for those who need it most,” said Michael King, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.

“Increasingly, it is a system in which extraordinary and sometimes unorthodox tactics are used just to balance the books – a reality that the councils and care providers we study routinely plead in their defense.

“At a moment like this, listening to public concerns in the form of complaints is more vital than ever: they provide free intelligence to uncover problems and promote improvement.”

“We are determined to delivering world-leading social care, and the new £5.4 billion funding for the sector will put in place substantial reforms that are sustainable and fit for the future,” a government spokesperson said.

“To help the industry cope with the worldwide epidemic, we’ve allocated almost £2 billion in dedicated funding for adult social care, on top of more than £6 billion made available to local authorities to address service concerns.

“We are continuing to work with the sector on social care reform, and further details will be published in the White Paper later this year.”