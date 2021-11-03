The ‘Smell Of Death’ attracts tens of thousands of people when a giant, rare ‘Stinky’ Corpse Flower blooms for the first time in years.

A enormous and rare Sumatran jungle flower — sometimes known as the “corpse plant” due to its “death odor” — blooms once every three to four years “— has drew large crowds to the Botanical Garden of Southern California.

The beauty and aroma of the Amorphophallus titanum plant last for about 48 hours. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, it had attracted more than 5,000 visitors as of Tuesday evening.

On Sunday, the flowers began to bloom. Several people stayed overnight with the flower to photograph, measure, examine, and hand-pollinate the blooming blossoms.

It was named by its foul-smelling perfume, which enthusiasts have dubbed the worst in the world “Huge crowds are going to a botanical garden in Southern California to observe the rare bloom of the “#corpseplant.” The flower only blooms every 4 or 5 years, according to officials.

Horticulture Manager John Clements, one of the plant's remaining employees, told the Tribune, "It started off like a good French cheese, pungent but lovely."

“It then progressed to adolescent males’ socks. Then there was the junior high school gymnasium, followed by rotting fish in full force. “Eventually, it progressed to a decaying corpse odor that was thick and heavy enough to cut with a knife,” Clements added.

The plant remains in pod shape until it is ready to sprout its long fleshy spike, which takes about a month to develop. When it’s ready to bloom, the flower opens and emits a foul odor.

According to Clements, the plant’s powerful aroma attracts carrion beetles and flesh flies, which aid in the re-pollination process.

If you can’t view the corpse flower in person in Encinitas, don’t worry about making a stink; here are some images of the stinky yet fascinating plant:

