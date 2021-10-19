The Slaughter of a Near-Extinct Galapagos Tortoise Endangers the Species’ Survival.

While patrolling a remote region of southern Isabela Island, park rangers from the Galápagos National Park came across an uncommon sight: the corpses of 15 murdered tortoises.

The discovery was “shocking,” according to the Galápagos Conservancy, and 13 of the tortoises had been deceased for an unknown amount of time, while two had been recently slain.

Because of exploitation for food and materials in the 18th and 19th centuries, giant tortoises like those seen in the Galápagos are a historically vulnerable species. Oil was also extracted from giant tortoises.

“The very endangered situation of tortoises now on southern Isabela Island, caused by the past destruction of tortoise populations by whalers and early colonists,” according to the conservancy, “has proven impossible to rectify because poaching persists.”

Officials detected a decrease in tortoise poaching after the national park on Isabela Island was established in 1959. However, officials saw a revival in unlawful slaughter and hunting of the animals in 1990, primarily in the island’s south.

According to the conservancy, the Galápagos had between 200,000 and 300,000 tortoises when the national park was established. The conservancy estimates that only about 15% of that population is still alive.

While few residents steal tortoises, “local demand for tortoise flesh and other tortoise goods has increased,” according to the conservancy. Because there are few tortoises left near the Sierra Negra volcano, which historically housed the island’s greatest tortoise population, “this ongoing killing poses a severe threat to the species’ continued existence,” according to the report. Officials claim that illegal worldwide wildlife trade has increased in the Galápagos, posing a serious threat to the already endangered species’ population. The conservancy stated that it collaborates with local authorities to try to put an end to the illicit tortoise poachers and merchants network.

“These new findings demonstrate that it is more important than ever to put a halt to the slaughter and trafficking of Giant Tortoises before they jeopardize the tortoise’s long-term recovery. The Galápagos Conservancy is increasing up its efforts to assist the Galápagos National Park Directorate in locating those guilty and permanently ending this heinous behavior “According to the conservancy.

