The slain Florida family’s killer told his girlfriend that he could “communicate directly with God.”

Authorities in Lakeland, Florida, are baffled by the unsolved, seemingly random killings of a couple, their three-month-old kid, and the boy’s grandmother, all of whom were shot dead by Marine veteran Bryan Riley on Sunday.

Riley, 33, has no known ties to the victims, and his acts have been attributed to mental illness for the time being. Riley told the man’s girlfriend that he could connect directly with God, according to police.

On four counts of first-degree murder, the accused is being jailed without bond. Riley said he wanted to hire a lawyer but will employ a public defender until then in court on Monday.

Riley told interrogators that the victims “begged for their lives, and I killed them anyhow,” according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Judd described him as “evil in the flesh.” “Just because you have mental health concerns does not absolve you of criminal responsibility.”

According to the sheriff’s office, an 11-year-old girl who survived the attack with seven bullet wounds was in stable condition on Tuesday morning.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Riley, a sharpshooter in Iraq and Afghanistan, surrendered to authorities on Sunday morning after a tense fire duel.

“You know why I did this,” he told investigators as he was apprehended outside the Lakeland, Florida, home where he reportedly killed a couple, their 3-month-old infant, and the boy’s grandmother.

After the slayings on Sunday, local prosecutor Brian Haas stated, “The fundamental question that all of us has is, ‘Why?'” “We won’t know today, or perhaps ever.”

Justice Gleason, 40, was one of the victims, according to Judd. Judd only identified the other victims as a 33-year-old lady, her infant son, and the boy’s 62-year-old grandmother, citing a state privacy law. Gleason was in a relationship with Theresa Lanham, according to Facebook posts and public records, and they had a newborn boy, Jody, in May. Catherine Delgado, Lanham’s mother, owned and lived on the land. From a previous relationship, Gleason has an 11-year-old daughter.

Riley stopped his pickup and challenged Gleason while mowing his lawn on Saturday evening, roughly nine hours before the attack, according to Judd and court records. Riley, who lives 30 miles (50 kilometers) away in Tampa, told Gleason that he was sent by God. This is a condensed version of the information.