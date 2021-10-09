The Sky Princess, a massive luxury cruise ship, unexpectedly docks in Liverpool.

The enormous, luxury cruise liner Sky Princess suddenly docked in Liverpool this morning.

Princess Cruises’ Royal-class cruise ship made its maiden voyage in 2019.

She is the Princess fleet’s fourth Royal-class ship, with a wealth of luxury rooms and great dining onboard.

In front of customers, a man was chased into a tavern and stabbed three times.

The Sky Princess is 217 feet tall and 1,083 feet long and weighs 141,00 tons.

The Royal-class liner can hold 3,660 passengers and 1,346 crew members.

The Sky Princess also has the ‘biggest balcony at sea,’ with spectacular views from its luxurious Sky Suite.

Each site has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a dining space with a view of the stars through a skylight. The ship features the ‘biggest balcony at sea,’ according to the business, with over 1,000 square feet and a 270-degree view.

Passengers boarding the big, luxury liner will have plenty of entertainment options.

There are spa baths, various pools, and even an infinity-style pool for those who want to take a dip.

Lounge entertainment, a Las Vegas-style casino, its own theatre, an art gallery, sports courts, and various bars and cafés are all available on the Sky Princess.

On October 3, the luxury liner set off from Liverpool on a 10-day journey across the British Isles.

It wasn’t supposed to return to Liverpool until Sunday, October 13, but it has, ostensibly, deviated from the original schedule.

The change of date was due to a routine scheduling change, according to Liverpool City Council.