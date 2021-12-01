The skincare brand Neal’s Yard Remedies is a must-have on your Christmas buying list.

The holidays are approaching, and numerous cosmetic brands are boasting that their gift sets will be the greatest.

It’s a competitive time of year for the beauty industry, as many brands vie for shopper attention and love, and they all want to be in those stockings this year.

However, with so many deals and cosmetic products to pick from, it can be difficult to tell what is truly worthwhile.

Neal’s Yard Remedies is the option for you if you want something that’s natural, organic, and doesn’t test on animals.

The organic cosmetics brand has released their most opulent gift set to date, which includes three drawers filled with items from their most popular collections.

The box’s contents are worth £340, but consumers can purchase it for £250, and it includes some popular items.

There’s also a chance to win the box by placing an order on Cyber Monday – find out more here.

The Icons Edit is undoubtedly Neal’s Yard Remedies’ most expensive set right now, which is why we tried it out to see if it’s actually worth the money.

– improves radiance: the glow-giving characteristics of organic wild rosehip seed oil will give you instantly radiant skin.

– hyaluronic acid locks in moisture and instantly smooths and plumps skin, while olive leaf extracts and organic cocoa butter revitalize tired-looking skin.

– It nourishes hands and nails with antioxidant-rich organic wild rosehip oil and a balancing blend of organic geranium and patchouli essential oils, leaving them soft and smelling lovely.

– This certified organic toner precisely prepared with a natural source of AHAs will refresh and enhance your complexion.

Our certified organic cleanser is carefully created to melt away everyday pollutants, including long-wear and waterproof make-up, leaving skin feeling smooth, soft, and refreshed.

This feather-light essence moisturizes and prepares skin for the products that follow, allowing them to work better.

With their professionally proven age-defying lotion, they can smooth and fill fine lines and wrinkles while also keeping skin moisturized.

This high-performing hand treatment serum is clinically proven to address the obvious signs of ageing on the hands. “The summary has come to an end.”