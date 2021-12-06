The Site Says Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year Could Be a Surprising Choice for Some.

Dictionary.com has chosen “allyship” as its word of the year for 2021, despite the fact that it was an unexpected choice.

“For some, it would be an unexpected decision,” said John Kelly, associate director of content and education for the website. “The phrase has taken on a more nuanced and precise meaning during the last few decades. It is still evolving, as we witnessed in a variety of ways.” There is, however, a fundamental reason why “allyship” outperformed more expected words like “vaccine” or “NFT.” “The status or role of a person who advocates and actively works for the inclusion of a marginalized or politicized group in all areas of society, not as a member of that group but in solidarity with its struggle and point of view and under its leadership,” according to one definition on the website. This term is attributed to the surge in intersectional social activity in recent years, particularly in 2020 and 2021, according to the website.

“This year, we saw a number of businesses and organizations start efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in a big, visible way. That is linked to allyship “Kelly told the Associated Press. “The term critical race theory has created a stir in the classroom. Allyship is also linked to this.” The history of the word dates back to 1849. In Thomas Hall’s work The Lord of the Manor, or Lights and Shades of Country Life, “allyship” was written that year. The concept of allyship has been discussed in the context of social justice since 1943, according to pamphlets and theory literature.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The conventional meaning of “allyship” is “people, groups, or nations combining and cooperating with one another for a common cause or purpose.”

The term is distinct from “alliance,” which Dictionary.com describes as a “joining of efforts or interests by individuals, families, states, or organizations” in one sense.

As the pandemic spread last year, teachers, frontline workers, and women who juggled work, home responsibilities, and child care found allies.

Kelly added that without an item for “allyship,” the site observed a significant increase in searches for the term. This is a condensed version of the information.