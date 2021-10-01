The site of the Surfside Condo Collapse has been approved for sale, but there is no mention of the victim memorial in the contract.

A Florida judge approved a proposed sales contract for the site of the deadly Surfside condo building collapse to a United Arab Emirates-based developer on Thursday, but the contract did not include a memorial to the victims, according to the Associated Press.

Many relatives of the 98 fatalities and survivors of the collapse have pushed for a memorial to be built on the site, but there have been disagreements over whether the property should be sold and the funds used as a compensation.

Judge Michael Hanzman of the Miami-Dade Circuit Court urged family members and surviving owners not to fight over how the money from the sale of the lot should be allocated.

“We have 98 persons who have died as a result of this. If I had to choose between giving more to unit owners and taking the extra and giving it to relatives of deceased family members, I’ll choose the latter,” Hanzman added. “These are difficult judgments to make. It will be terrible, in my opinion, if we see unit owners pitted against one another on this issue.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

East Oceanside Development would pay $120 million in cash for the almost 2-acre (0.8-hectare) seaside property under the plan. Simultaneously, an attorney hired to oversee Champlain Towers South’s interests will continue to advertise the Surfside property, and an auction will be place if competitive buyers ready to pay a higher price emerge.

During a court hearing, Hanzman stated that he would approve the deal if his court retained jurisdiction over any cases arising from the proposed sale. He stated that if the contract falls through, he does not want the property to be “tied up in litigation.”

Federal authorities are looking into the 12-story condominium’s collapse in June, but homeowner association paperwork show that the structure had many unresolved repairs for years.

According to Michael Goldberg, the lawyer for Champlain Towers South, an appraiser has evaluated all of the building’s units at more than $95 million. Insurance coverage will provide about $50 million.

The condos were valued based on “a fair market appraisal” of what they would be worth. This is a condensed version of the information.