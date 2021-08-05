The Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from China is only 58 percent effective against COVID-19, according to a study.

According to the most recent data from a “real-world” research published by Chilean health officials, Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccination is only 58.5 percent effective in preventing symptomatic infections of the new coronavirus. According to Reuters, the study looked at a group of 8.6 million inhabitants who received the vaccine between February and July.

According to Bloomberg, data from the same trial published in April revealed that the vaccine was 67 percent effective in preventing a symptomatic infection.

Sinovac also had an 86 percent effectiveness in preventing hospitalizations, 89.7% in preventing admission to intensive care units, and 86 percent in preventing COVID deaths, according to the latest statistics. The vaccine was only 85 percent successful in reducing hospitalizations, 89 percent effective in preventing ICU admissions, and 80 percent effective in preventing fatalities, according to April data.

Dr. Rafael Araos, a Chilean health authority, predicted that the vaccine’s effectiveness would decline, especially if new and more contagious varieties emerged.

“We could see a sharper reduction (in effectiveness) if Delta becomes more prevalent and the vaccination has a lesser response,” he warned at a press briefing on Tuesday.

The findings follow a research published last week on medRxiv that revealed a third dosage of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine given six to eight months after the second dose could result in a significant increase in antibody levels in recipients.

The levels of neutralizing antibodies in the 540 trial participants who received the third dose increased threefold two weeks following the shot.

According to Global Times, the study also discovered that delivering a third dose 28 days after the second dose only generated a third of the antibody levels compared to a third dose given half a year after the second dose.

The real-world data comes after Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical revealed in late July that it was cooperating with BioNTech to produce a booster vaccination based on mRNA technology, similar to that used in Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines.

By the end of the month, the shot, which is believed to be dubbed Comirnaty, will begin domestic trial production. It is now being reviewed administratively.