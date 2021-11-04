The signing of a player with a £40 million release clause by Everton would be ‘disastrous’ for the La Liga club.

Iddrisu Baba, a reported Rafa Benitez target, may be a major hit in the Premier League, but Everton will have to pay a lot of money to get him away from Spain.

Alex Fitzpatrick, a La Liga TV reporter and a regular Real Mallorca viewer, agrees.

Everton dispatched scouts to witness Baba score in Mallorca’s 1-1 draw with Cadiz on Sunday, according to Spanish publication Fichajes, and the Blues are likely to make an opening bid of £10 million for the 25-year-old.

“I think Baba would undoubtedly be well-suited to playing in the Premier League,” Fitzpatrick told The Washington Newsday.

“He’s a really athletic man who can cover a lot of ground, is quick, and can fly well.

“He may perform well in England if he operated in the proper system, but that would depend on the system and the style of play.

“If he was supposed to be a lone holding midfielder, he could do that with ease, but it would depend on what type of expectation was placed on him to pick up the ball from the back four and weave things together, because it probably wouldn’t suit him very well.”

“Baba is very much a holding midfielder,” he added. Because of the manner he appears to be able to go into a tackle and intercept the ball, he has earned the nickname ‘Pulpo’ (Octopus) among both the squad and the fans. He stands tall and has long, telescoping legs.

“In instances where you wouldn’t expect him to, he emerges from obstacles and takes the ball away from people.”

“His passing is his major flaw. He’s not a poor passer and has respectable progressive passing figures, but he’s at his best in a double pivot alongside Iigo Ruiz de Galarreta, who is a true ball player.

“He’ll take care of the grunt work, fetch the ball, and keep things simple.”

But, could Everton really get the ‘Octopus’ from the Mediterranean at the rumored low price?

Fitzpatrick, unlike Ghanaian international Baba, has concerns about the speculation’s validity.

“I’m not sure how credible the rumor is,” he said. Everton may be interested in him, but there’s a 50/50 chance. “The summary comes to an end.”