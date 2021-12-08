The sick aunt was so cruelly abused by her vile niece that she was forced to sleep on the streets.

The ailing aunt was forced to sleep on the streets after being mercilessly assaulted by her wicked niece.

For months, a woman abused her frail aunt, culminating in her victim’s attempt suicide on Liverpool’s waterfront.

In months of abuse, Danielle Shaw stomped on her aunt’s hands, hit her in the torso, and threatened to put her head through a fish tank.

She allegedly threatened to murder the woman, who has early-onset dementia, if she told anybody about her horrible actions.

According to Liverpool Crown Court, Ms Shaw’s aunt grew so disturbed after her niece’s final attack this spring that she took a bus to Liverpool’s waterfront with the intention of killing herself.

She was discovered by officials in early April after sleeping rough in the city center for days.

After returning home following a spell in prison in March of this year, Shaw took advantage of her aunt’s generosity.

Shaw allegedly gets furious about minor irritations such as being roused up without a cup of coffee or being awoke “too early or too late.”

Despite the fact that her aunt was suffering from a number of health issues and needed help and support herself, she went out of her way to help her.

Shaw’s abuse, which was spurred in part by her use of alcohol and cannabis, began with her pushing and shoving her aunt, but it grew worse over time, according to the court.

Finally, the 31-year-old punched her relative in the face, dragged her across the floor, and stepped on one of her hands.

“In the last several days, the violence has increased,” prosecutor Karl Scholz stated.

“She would drag her aunt around the floor by her hair and punch her almost every day.”

Shaw threatened to kill her aunt and crush her skull through a fish tank if she notified anyone about the abuse.

She finally told her aunt that she needed to get out of the house.

Because she was so distraught by the circumstances, the woman claimed she took a bus to Liverpool’s Pier Head to end her life.

She refused, and she was forced to sleep on the city’s streets.

Her sister only learned a few days later. “We’ve reached the conclusion of the summary.”