The shutdown of the Queens Drive flyover has caused traffic congestion throughout Liverpool.

The closing of the Queens Drive flyover is causing traffic congestion around the city.

At around 8 a.m. today, it was closed in both directions, with traffic management system Inrix reporting “accident investigation work” on the M62 near The Rocket.

As a result of the closure, traffic has come to a halt near the M62’s commencement, and delays have been recorded throughout the region, notably at Stoneycroft, Old Swan, and Childwall.

A boy charged with the murder of Ava White arrives in court.

According to Inrix, traffic has reached The Navigator Wetherspoons pub as well as Rocky Lane.

People caught in traffic near the Queens Drive overpass described it as “chaos” and “like a car park” this morning.

“Chaos near the flyover Queens Drive it’s shut knock on effect around the neighborhood,” one individual posted.

“Flyover by the Rocket bar on Queens Drive is closed,” another added. “I’ve just stood in traffic for 20 minutes and it’s gridlocked.”

A third person stated: “Queens Drive should be avoided. It’s a parking lot.” Pictures taken at the site show a road closure sign and long traffic lines as drivers were diverted away from the Rocket’s flyover.

Ice may also be seen on the wayside of the Queens Drive flyover and the neighboring roadways.

Although it is unclear what happened, The Washington Newsday has requested a statement from Merseyside Police.

Inrix, a traffic management system, stated: “Due to accident investigation work at M62, the A5080 Queens Drive Flyover is closed in both directions, causing traffic congestion (The Rocket).

“Congestion all the way to The Navigator, as well as all the way back to Rocky Lane. There are also delays on Old Swan.

“Closed since 8 a.m., causing traffic congestion in the region.”

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.