The ShotSpotter system in Chicago has been deemed ineffective in combating gun-related crime, according to Watchdog.

According to the Associated Press, Chicago’s gun detection ShotSpotter system was declared a poor instrument for producing evidence of gun-related crime in a watchdog report released Tuesday by the city’s Office of Inspector General.

ShotSpotter, a technology designed to help Chicago’s police force combat gun violence, has cost the city tens of millions of dollars, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot has previously described the technology as “a lifesaver.”

Between January 1, 2020, and May 31, this year, the inspector general’s office discovered real proof of a gun-related crime in just approximately 4,500 of the 50,000-plus ShotSpotter warnings, or about 9%.

The data evaluated by the police department “does not support a conclusion that ShotSpotter is an effective tool in establishing evidence of gun-related crime,” according to the report.

ShotSpotter is hailed as an important tool in the police department’s fight against gun violence.

If the department possesses evidence that ShotSpotter plays a crucial role in developing such evidence, the agency found that its “record-keeping policies are preventing a meaningful review of the technology’s performance.”

The report is the latest setback for a system that has been criticized, notably in Chicago, after the fatal police shooting of a 13-year-old boy in March. Following the shooting, community groups said that the system directs cops to largely Black and Latino communities for “unnecessary and unpleasant” confrontations with residents, and they wanted a judge to investigate the system to see if it was reliable.

Last week, the Associated Press reported that it had found serious flaws in the use of ShotSpotter as evidentiary support for prosecutors after reviewing thousands of internal documents, emails, presentations, and confidential contracts, as well as conducting interviews with dozens of public defenders in communities where ShotSpotter has been deployed.

According to the Associated Press study, the system not only misses live gunfire right under its microphones, but it also misclassifies sounds like backfiring automobiles or fireworks as gunshots. It was also discovered that forensic reports created by ShotSpotter’s workers were utilized in court to falsely assert that a defendant fired a shot at police or to offer erroneous counts of the number of bullets supposedly fired by defendants. In a number of situations, judges. This is a condensed version of the information.