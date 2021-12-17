The shop’s ‘dirty sections’ and lack of ‘pest proofing,’ according to inspectors.

The worst possible food hygiene rating was awarded to a store that had “dirty sections” and needed “pest proofing.”

Inspectors from Wirral Council gave Cheapest Booze Express, located at 103-105 Liscard Road in Egremont, Wirral, zero stars out of a possible five.

Following a Freedom of Information request to Wirral Council, The Washington Newsday has now seen the complete report, which detailed many food hygiene issues at the premises.

One concern was that stock was left on the floor in the stock room, which needed to be addressed in order for workers to check it for pests.

Inspectors discovered rice that had been spilt on the floor in the storeroom. According to the assessment, this needs to be cleaned up.

Furthermore, Cheapest Booze Express was overstocked and needed to be pest-proofed.

There were other mentions of hygiene and condition issues throughout the rest of the report.

The managers of Cheapest Booze Express were instructed that they needed to clean the sink area and that the equipment needed to be cleaned.

In the category of ‘trust in management,’ the premises received the second lowest score out of five.

According to the report, this was due to the fact that no action was made following a previous inspection last year.

Inspectors identified two issues that needed to be corrected in order to enhance the rating.

These included “filthy spots” on the property as well as insect proofing, which was addressed multiple times throughout the text.

Cheapest We reached out to Booze Express for comment.