The shocking truth of one of Liverpool’s most famous first Anfield goals.

Never before or after has a Liverpool player had such a fantastic start at Anfield.

Robbie Fowler made his mark on Reds fans with a stunning five-goal haul against Fulham in the League Cup on only his fourth appearance for the club, exactly 28 years ago today.

Fowler, who was 18 at the time, had scored on his debut in the first leg at Craven Cottage, helping the Reds to a 3-1 victory.

Following that, he made his Premier League debut in a 1-0 loss at Chelsea and made his debut at Anfield in a goalless home draw with Arsenal.

So, by the time Fulham came to town for the rematch, Fowler, who had been an unused replacement twice the previous season, had begun to adjust to life in the first team.

And the Cottagers found out the hard way.

After a shot from Rob Jones was parried, Fowler grabbed the rebound and scored after only 13 minutes.

Eight minutes later, Neil Ruddock slid an indirect free-kick inside the box to the youthful forward, who slammed it into the roof of the Kop end net.

Soon after the break, Fowler completed his hat-trick by tapping home a low Jones cross from the right side from a few yards, and it wasn’t long before he added his fourth by heading home a Julian Dicks cross from the other wing.

And when Nigel Clough placed the teenager clear 20 minutes from time, he became Liverpool’s fifth and most recent player to score five goals in a single game.

It was a watershed moment in Liverpool history, with Fowler scoring 18 goals in his first season and 183 in 369 games throughout two periods at the club.

But the remarkable truth is that only 12,541 people were inside Anfield to see it, in the final months of Graeme Souness’s turbulent reign, when attendances fluctuated wildly depending on the opposition – the visit of Arsenal drew a crowd of over 42,000 on either side of the match, while the win over Oldham Athletic drew 10,000 fewer.

