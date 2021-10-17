The shock of a celebrity fan in the audience on Strictly Come Dancing has stunned viewers.

Last night, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hosted the fourth installment of this season’s dazzling dance competition.

The BBC competition has been rocked in the run-up to the newest edition, with Ugo Monye withdrawing from Saturday’s broadcast owing to a back condition and Robert Webb forced to leave due to “poor health.”

According to Birmingham Live, the event earned another star this week when Danny Dyer was spotted in the audience.

When the EastEnders star was seen enjoying Tilly Ramsay’s paso doble, he was discovered in the throng.

Fans were wowed by the 19-year-old TV presenter’s dance with partner Nikita Kuzmin, even Danny Dyer seemed to enjoy himself, as he was seen giving a standing ovation.

Fans of the performance expressed their surprise at seeing the 44-year-old actor in attendance on Twitter.

“Can’t say I expected to see Danny Dyer on strictly #StrictlyComeDancing,” Hannah said.

“WHY IS DANNY DYER HERE #Strictly #SCD #StrictlyComeDancing,” Strictly Come Dancing tweeted.

“Why did the camera just show Danny Dyer in the corner at the end of Tilly’s dance?” Rosie wondered.

“Danny Dyer appears to be enjoying the fun of his life at Strictly Face with tears of joy #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing,” CH said.