The Sheriff’s Office Responds to the Backlash Over the Photo of ‘Santa’ on a Handgun Permit.

After being chastised online for releasing a photo of “Santa” acquiring a concealed handgun permit, a Colorado sheriff’s office has apologized.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) released a photo on Twitter on December 3 of a man costumed like Santa at the station.

The original message was as follows: “Guess who showed up today to get his concealed weapon permit? Did you know that the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has issued 49,750 concealed handgun permits, with an additional 2,560 pending?” The post, however, was criticized and condemned online, with some believing it was improper to distribute only days after the tragic Oxford High School shooting in Michigan.

“That the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office finds it alright to advertise Santa getting a gun after a child shot and killed his classmates this week, is tragically wrong and twisted,” New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi (D) said in a quote tweet on December 4th.

It’s profoundly wrong and insane that the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office thinks it’s alright to advocate Santa getting a pistol after a child shot and killed his classmates this week. https://t.co/fSDoZHmZnr @Biaggi4NY — Alessandra Biaggi 4 December 2021 “‘You better not shout, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why’ hits different,” the Daily Show’s Twitter account wrote on Monday. Shannon Watts, the founder of the anti-gun organization Moms Demand Action, said: “This year, guns will be offered as gifts. Instead of indicating that Santa is armed, El Paso cops may utilize the opportunity to educate gun owners about safe gun storage.” While the bulk of comments and quote tweets reviewed by The Washington Newsday were negative, there were some who defended the sheriff’s agency.

This year, guns will be presented as gifts, and curious children will discover them. Instead of hinting that Santa is armed, El Paso cops may utilize the opportunity to teach gun owners about safe gun storage: https://t.co/q6QSd9iNkE https://t.co/UOMT4rdtZd Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) (@shannonrwatts) (@shannonrwatts) (@shannon 4 December 2021