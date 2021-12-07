The Sheriff’s Department Issues an Apology for Tweeting a Photo of “Santa” Obtaining a Concealed Handgun Permit.

After receiving much criticism for tweeting a photo of Santa receiving a concealed handgun permit, a Colorado sheriff’s department has apologized.

On December 4, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a photo of a man dressed as Saint Nick sitting with officials for his concealed carry permit. The Sheriff’s Office captioned the tweet, “Guess who came in to get his concealed weapon permit today?”

According to the Sheriff’s office, they have issued 49,750 concealed handgun permits so far, with another 2,560 on the way. Users, on the other hand, did not like the tweet that was supposed to promote the concealed handgun licences provided by their office. Following the horrific school shooting in Michigan that killed four students, several social media users expressed their displeasure and called the tweet “insensitive,” according to The Hill.

“I’m waiting for the candlelight vigil to begin in downtown Oxford, Michigan, to pay respect to four children who were slain by a firearm smuggled into the school.” But by all means, tell the kids that Santa has a hidden weapon,” someone replied to the message.

Another person wrote, “I don’t think the concept of Santa needing a handgun is as inspiring as you think it is.”

“I’m sure it wasn’t meant to be anything other than amusement, but with yet another school shooting this week and a lot of kids concerned, publishing this only adds to their anxieties.” And it irritates parents. Another person expressed their displeasure by writing, “Please reconsider and apologize.”

Meanwhile, the post was shared over 3,000 times on Twitter, prompting the Sheriff’s Office to issue an apology, stating that they did not want to offend anyone. “EPSO did not want to offend anyone by highlighting our workers in the Concealed Handgun Permit Office.” Santa is associated with the month of December, so we felt he’d be a good way to thank our hardworking employees,” the Sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

Many social media posts supporting weapons have been criticized in the aftermath of the recent tragic shooting in Oxford. Many critics lambasted a Kentucky politician who uploaded a family Christmas photo on Twitter with each member holding a pistol, according to NBC News. Rep. Thomas Massie captioned the picture, “Merry Christmas!” Please bring ammo, Santa.”