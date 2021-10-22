The shambolic defeat and Jurgen Klopp’s substitution after 30 minutes proved to be the final straw in Liverpool’s shambles.

Over the years, Wembley has hosted many memorable moments for Liverpool, as well as a few heartbreaking ones.

With the national stadium serving as the customary venue for domestic cup finals, Reds fans have traveled south with hope in their hearts, returning home with hoarse voices and big smiles more often than not after seeing silverware raised.

It has also been added to the list of historic stadiums where Liverpool have won the European Cup, including Rome’s Stadio Olimpico, Paris’ Parc des Princes, Istanbul’s Ataturk Stadium, and Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano, following their 1978 victory over Belgian champions FC Brugges.

Traveling Kopites visited the city and the area fondly known as ‘Anfield South’ in the autumn of 2017 with a fresh and somewhat unusual goal in mind: three Premier League points.

Tottenham Hotspur had began a major reconstruction of their White Hart Lane stadium and had been granted permission to play their home matches at Wembley due to the construction work, which was expected to continue at least a season.

The Reds, in Jurgen Klopp’s second full season as manager, have had a shaky start to the season.

While victories at home to Crystal Palace and Arsenal, as well as away to Leicester, had hinted at the potential of Klopp’s side – now bolstered by the summer signing of Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah – draws at home to Burnley and Manche exposed the defensive shortcomings that had almost scuppered their hopes of Champions League qualification the previous season.

Liverpool were in ninth place going into the encounter against Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who were four points ahead of them in third place, but their spirits had been lifted by a 7-0 Champions League away triumph against Slovenian minnows Maribor the week before.

Spurs had not beaten Liverpool in their previous ten attempts, but they raced into a two-goal lead early on, helped by some shambolic defense from the visitors.

Dejan Lovren was caught flat-footed by Kieran Trippier's chipped ball forward after barely four minutes.