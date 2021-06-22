The shake-up in Starmer’s top team continues, with chief aide Baroness Chapman being fired.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has reportedly continued to restructure his top team, with his principal adviser being reassigned to a new position.

According to the PA news agency, Baroness Chapman has been removed from her position as Sir Keir’s closest aide, as the Opposition leader seeks to avert another devastating by-election defeat.

In May, Labour lost Hartlepool to Boris Johnson’s Conservatives, and polling suggests the party is on the verge of losing another historic heartland seat when voters go to the polls in Batley and Spen next month.

According to reports, former Darlington MP Baroness Chapman, who headed Sir Keir’s campaign to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as Labour Party leader last year, will be demoted from her aide role and assigned to Lord Frost’s opposite number in the shadow cabinet.

Some Labour MPs have blamed Baroness Chapman for the party’s dismal showing in May’s local elections, despite the fact that she is claimed to be a member of Sir Keir’s inner circle, having previously served in his shadow Brexit team before he became leader.

Following a slew of changes revealed over the weekend, Sir Keir’s top squad will undergo yet another revamp.

After the party’s disastrous showing in the Chesham and Amersham by-election, chief of staff Morgan McSweeney is poised to move to a “strategic role” with less of an emphasis on day-to-day activities, according to a Labour source.

Paul Ovenden, the deputy communications head, is also stepping down, but for personal reasons.

Concerns have grown over Labour’s chances in the July 1 by-election in Batley and Spen, which was Jo Cox’s seat, following the loss of its erstwhile bastion seat of Hartlepool.

Kim Leadbeater, the murdered MP’s sister, is on track to lose the heartlands constituency in Yorkshire to the Conservatives, according to a new survey.

According to a phone poll of adults conducted by Survation, the Conservatives had 47 percent of the vote, up 11 percent from the 2019 general election, while Labour had 43 percent. (This is a brief piece.)