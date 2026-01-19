The Shadows of 1966: Revisiting Nigeria’s First Military Coup

As Nigeria marks the 60th anniversary of the January 1966 military coup, the country’s collective memory remains shaped by the violence that fundamentally altered its trajectory. Festus Adedayo’s reflective piece explores how the echoes of that fateful event continue to reverberate through Nigeria’s politics, culture, and identity.

In a country still recovering from deep ethnic divisions, the 1966 coup’s bloody toll is felt as a defining moment in Nigeria’s post-independence history. The brutal killings of Prime Minister Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and regional leaders such as Samuel Akintola opened a bloody chapter of military rule that would continue to punctuate Nigeria’s politics. Adedayo draws a stark parallel between this coup and the themes of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” drawing attention to the destructive power of ambition and betrayal in both cases.

A Cycle of Violence

The column contends that the coup, which was precipitated by political rivalries and the factional ambitions of the young military officers, set in motion a cycle of instability from which Nigeria has yet to fully emerge. The author argues that this “original sin” of using violence to resolve political conflicts led to a series of military takeovers, civil unrest, and violent reprisals that have defined the country’s political landscape for decades.

Despite Nigeria’s growth as a regional power and the resilience of its people, the scars left by the 1966 coup remain. Adedayo notes that the ethnic and political divisions deepened in the years that followed, leaving the country to grapple with its fractured federal structure. He reflects on how the assassination of key leaders, which was initially framed as a corrective action, laid the groundwork for more divisions, sowing distrust between the country’s regions that persists to this day.

For many Nigerians, the 1966 coup represents a tragic betrayal of the hopes for a unified and prosperous post-colonial nation. The events of that year are not just a distant memory but continue to serve as a cautionary tale about the perils of unchecked ambition and the use of force to settle political scores.

As Nigeria navigates its complex modern-day challenges, Adedayo’s piece reminds us that the ghosts of January 1966 are never far behind, haunting the nation’s soul and leaving a lasting impact on its political evolution.