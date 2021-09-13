The sex offender infiltrates the mother’s home and befriends her daughters.

A “high-risk sex offender” began dating a mother and became friends with her three daughters.

Darren Duncan, 36, was once imprisoned in Scotland for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.

He has, however, regularly disobeyed court orders and is said to be continuing to live “a life of lies and deception.”

He began seeing a mother-of-four in St Helens, who has three daughters and a son, all under the age of 16.

He was soon staying at their house, playing with the kids, and even taking one of the girls shopping “just the two of them.”

Duncan is subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO), which prohibits him from contacting any female under the age of 16 unless it is “inadvertent or unavoidable.”

Duncan broke the SOPO by failing to inform his offender manager that he was dating the woman between May 2019 and February 2020, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Duncan also lived at the family’s house, according to prosecutor Peter Killen, until he was arrested in June 2019 for four unapproved excursions to Amsterdam.

Duncan kept in touch with the woman over the phone and wrote to her children while in jail before returning to their home.

Mr Killen said that relatives had seen him “playing out in the garden with the kids” and that he had previously taken one of the girls shopping “just the two of them.”

When authorities searched Duncan’s residence, they discovered letters from one of the girls, who referred to him as her “stepdad.”

Mr Killen said the girl expressed how much she “missed” him and kissed him goodbye.

Another of the girls wrote to Duncan, praising him for his Christmas gifts, which included an iPhone, and expressing her eagerness to hug him.

When the third female wrote to him while he was in prison, she mentioned that she didn’t know what to write in prison letters, that she was “missing” him, and that she couldn’t wait for him to come “home.”

Other family members, on the other hand, discovered Duncan was a convicted sex offender and informed social services.

The children, according to Mr Killen, are no longer living with their mother. “The summary has come to an end.”