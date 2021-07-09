The sex offender boasted to the victim that he had a “black belt” in assaulting women.

Andrew Matthews grabbed the woman’s genitals with such force after delivering the disgusting remark that she was wounded and crying.

The woman, who cannot be recognized for legal reasons, suffered from “anxiety” and “panic attacks” as a result of the heinous crime.

At Liverpool Crown Court, prosecutor Kate Morley said Matthews “forcibly grabbed her over her clothing,” after which she “screamed” and “began to cry.”

In the attack earlier this year, Matthews “grabbed and squeezed her vagina, inflicting agony and bruising,” according to Judge Louise Brandon, leaving the woman “depressed” and “unhappy in her own skin.”

Before striking her, he “grabbed her by the neck with one hand” and spat in her face. The punch, according to Ms Morley, caused “no physical injuries.”

Matthews had 19 prior convictions for 24 offenses, including battery against a woman and a battery not related to domestic violence.

Defending attorney William Staunton said the offenses “should cause him to feel shame” and “reflect on the way he conducts.”

He highlighted that he had “no prior for sexual wrongdoing” and that while in detention, he had completed a 12-step program to address his drinking.

“He will have time from today to sit at Her Majesty’s Pleasure and reflect what he has done,” Mr Staunton said.

Following a trial, Matthews, of O’Leary Street in Warrington, was found guilty of sexual assault and common assault.

When it came to punishment, Judge Brandon noted his spitting at the woman was a “particularly unpleasant feature of this offence.”

Matthews was sentenced to 18 months in prison and was compelled to sign the Sex Offenders Register for a period of ten years.