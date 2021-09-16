The severe set of regulations that his father has for his 23-year-old son, who lives at home, has divided opinion.

After his son came back in with him after university, he gave him a list of regulations to obey, which divided opinion.

According to the Mirror, the father took to Reddit to explain that his son couldn’t pay rent elsewhere and had returned home.

“He stated it was temporary, but he’s been here for four months, and it’s not the fact that he adds to our expenses, hasn’t begun working, and doesn’t help in any way that worries me,” he wrote.

“To put it another way, he’s become a burden.”

He’d had enough of his son’s “mooching around” and recommended to his wife that they give him a light nudge to get him back on his feet.

“She screamed at me, shouting how could I suggest we kick him out, but it wasn’t my suggestion.”

He sat down with Chris and gave him a deadline for either starting employment and helping around the house or moving out, as well as a set of rules to follow until then.

They are as follows:

“A. Stop relying on us to do simple jobs and start doing his own laundry and dishwashing.

“B. Accept and be appreciative for the food he consumes rather than whining about what’s for lunch/dinner.

“C. He, like his younger sister, does not use Wi-Fi for more than 6 hours every day.

“D. No luxuries like Netflix memberships or live streaming on Youtube unless he pays for them himself.”

Chris was enraged, insisting that he was not a child and should not be treated as such.

“He blew up talking about how silly and harsh my regulations were and reminded me that he’s not a child anymore,” the father claimed, “but I told him that whether he’s a child or not, he’s obliged to respect the owner’s laws as long as he lives under my roof.”

Chris called in backup – his mother – after realizing he wasn’t getting very far arguing with his father.

“He became frustrated and yelled ‘mum’ to come to his rescue,” the tweet added. He enlisted her help and begged her to reason with me.

“I asked my wife whether she was having an argument with me, and she said she was.”

