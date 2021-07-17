The severe condition of a youngster was revealed through her “funny outbursts and bangs.”

A schoolgirl’s “funny” outbursts concealed a life-threatening ailment that left her “sobbing in anguish” and paralyzed.

Addison Meharg, Tracy’s 11-year-old daughter, is still awaiting an official diagnosis for her health, which has quickly deteriorated in recent months.

The Rainhill mother, 49, said she and her husband had begun to notice some of their daughter’s peculiar “quirks” a few years ago.

“She’d had very minor tics like a little grunting noise since she was six or seven, but not very often,” Tracy told The Washington Newsday.

“She got a small chicken-like neck thing, but she kept maintaining it was just her neck clicking.”

Addison was diagnosed with ADHD in 2019, but everything was fine until a few months ago, when they began hearing unusual noises emanating from her upstairs room.

“About two or three months ago, we started hearing a tremendous bang when she was upstairs,” Tracy explained.

“We just believed she was throwing stuff away, and when we came in about six weeks ago, she was crying, and her elder brother said, ‘Go on, tell her what you told me.’

“She showed us her arms, which were bruised from head to toe. The noise we’d been hearing upstairs turned out to be her hitting herself, and it was becoming so painful that she’d stomp on the floor, which was what we were hearing.

“Before we knew it, we’d exclaim, ‘What are you doing, Addison?’ And she’d repeat, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” but she’d never tell us.

“When we inquired why she was striking herself, she explained that she was making a noise in her throat and couldn’t stop herself.

“We began sitting close to her so that she would squeeze our hand instead of hurting herself.”

Tracy said, “She’d gone down with my husband to meet his family the day before Father’s Day, and some of the speech tics started.”

“When his sister revealed anything about her husband, Addison exclaimed, ‘Weirdo!’

“So they all thought that was hilarious. She returned home and began shouting a few phrases, followed by the.” “The summary comes to an end.”