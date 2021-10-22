The Service Sector in the United States is Seeing a ‘Sharp’ Uptick in Economic Gains, but Inflation Concerns Remain.

In the face of COVID-19 and continued supply chain issues that are driving up prices, the US economy is improving. This is according to the most recent statistics issued alongside IHS Markit’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) on Friday.

The U.S. economy registered a “sharp” 57.3 in October, up from 55.0 in September, according to IHS Markit’s Flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, the fastest increase in activity in three months. Any score over 50, according to IHS’ approach, indicates progress.

A good performance from the US service sector, as well as a drop in concerns regarding the COVID-19 Delta variant, drove this positive score for October. The United States received a score of 58.2 on the U.S. Services Business Activity Index in this sector, up from 54.9 in September. With the Delta variant situation easing, new work began to flow to US businesses at the quickest rate since July.

“As COVID-19 case numbers continued to fall in October, the service sector resurrected, signaling an encouragingly solid start to the fourth quarter for the economy,” said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit.

The industrial sector, on the other hand, could not be regarded to be in the same boat. The economy scored 52.3 on the IHS Flash U.S. Manufacturing Output Index, down from 55.7 in September and a new low not seen in 15 months. The total Manufacturing PMI improved to 59.2, but it was still at a seven-month low.

The same supply chain constraints and labor shortages that have bedeviled officials in the White House and the Federal Reserve are to blame for this weakness. The combination has put tremendous inflationary pressures on the economy, causing prices to rise at an unprecedented rate, according to IHS Markit and other indexes.

These inflationary aspects, according to Williamson, “show little sign of abating,” especially while demand continues strong and production costs remain persistently high.

The federal government has taken initiatives to combat inflation and keep it under control. Because of the historic backlog at U.S. ports, President Joe Biden announced new collaborations with the business sector last week to ensure shipments arrive on time. Members of his administration have also pushed for plans to enhance output and hire more people to assist alleviate shop supply shortages.

