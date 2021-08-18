The September ‘Justice’ Rally for Charged Capitol Rioters has police in D.C. concerned.

According to the Associated Press, police in Washington, D.C. are concerned about a gathering scheduled for September 18 to demand “justice” for individuals charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol incident.

The organizers, who go by the moniker “Justice for J6,” have assured officials that the protest will be nonviolent. Law enforcement officials, on the other hand, are concerned that the gathering, which is expected to draw thousands of people, could swiftly devolve into violence.

According to a January 6 Capitol Police intelligence assessment, supporters of former President Donald Trump saw January 6 as “the last chance to alter the presidential election results.” This sense of despondency and despair may increase the motivation to act violently.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Unlike previous rallies, when pro-Trump supporters battled violently with anti-Trump protesters, “Congress itself is the target on the 6th,” according to the assessment.

As officials prepare for what is expected to be a massive rally at the Capitol to support those who took part in the insurgency, Yogananda Pittman, the Capitol Police official who led intelligence operations when thousands of pro-Trump rioters descended on the capital on January 6, is back in charge of intelligence.

Pittman, who had been promoted to interim head after then-Chief Steven Sund was forced to quit in the midst of the deadly insurgency, was passed up for the permanent chief position last month. J. Thomas Manger, the former head of police departments in Fairfax County, Virginia, and Montgomery County, Maryland, was chosen instead by the Capitol Police Board, which governs the force.

Pittman’s tenure as assistant chief was marred by a vote of no-confidence from rank-and-file officers on the force, as well as questions about intelligence and leadership failures—specifically, why the agency wasn’t prepared to fend off a mob of insurrectionists, despite intelligence showing white supremacists and other extremists were likely to assemble in Washington on January 20.

Pittman has been reassigned as assistant chief of the agency’s intelligence operations and managing officers who protect key congressional leaders, more than six months after the unrest.

Given the internal leadership turmoil that followed the riot—Sund, the House and Senate sergeants at arms, and the only other assistant police chief—surprising it’s that Pittman is still in charge of intelligence. This is a condensed version of the information.