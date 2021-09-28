The sentence of a teen killer who kicked a man in the head has been extended.

The penalty of a no-fault driver who killed a 13-year-old kid after speeding and losing control has been increased.

Liam Wilson, 22, was sentenced to four years in prison in September 2020 for causing the death of Newton-le-Willows resident Jack Worwood.

Wilson’s sentence has now been lengthened by six months for an assault he committed just months before killing the teen.

Wilson allegedly kicked someone in the head and armed himself with a bottle during a dispute in the city centre, according to evidence presented at Bolton Crown Court.

According to the MEN, Wilson went out in Wigan with Reece Hargreaves, 21, and several other mates on March 14, last year.

Daniel Halsall followed Wilson and Hargreaves through the town centre after an earlier altercation, according to prosecution lawyer Peter Malone at Bolton Crown Court.

Wilson appeared to hurl something at Mr Halsall as the two rushed toward a church courtyard, according to CCTV evidence shown in court.

Wilson looked to be armed with a bottle once he arrived in the church grounds.

Mr Halsall is also seen entering the courtyard, holding what appears to be a bottle of vodka.

Mr Halsall returns to the street after a struggle in the courtyard, where he is pulled to the ground.

On CCTV, Hargreaves is seen kicking him in the body. Wilson then appears to kick Mr Halsall in the back of the head, and the two sprint back to the courtyard.

Then one of them was caught on camera pushing a woman named Sarah Lenoan.

Halsall was treated for a gash to his head that he claimed was caused by a bottle. Wilson and Hargreaves were both detained.

Miss Lenoan was bruised on the face.

Miss Lenoan stated in her victim personal statement that she forced her children to stay with family after the incident because she did not want them to witness her injuries.

Wilson, of Ashton-in-Livingstone Makerfield’s Road, pleaded guilty to a section 20 assault.

Hargreaves, of Tranmere’s Crofton Road, pleaded guilty to affray.

Mark Phillips, who is defending Hargreaves, told the court that he has no prior convictions.

Hargreaves has Asperger’s syndrome, according to him, and he’s trying to make friends after recently relocating to the neighborhood.

