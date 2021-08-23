The sentence handed down to the guy who murdered a 15-year-old has been described as a “insult” to his family.

People were outraged and embarrassed after a driver who killed a 15-year-old child was sentenced to 40 months in prison.

On April 26, around 9.40 p.m., Leo Meek, driving a Volkswagen Tiguan on Manor Drive, ‘took out’ Jack Jones.

After spending the evening with his younger brother watching a movie, the 15-year-old from Moreton was cycling the familiar route to his aunt’s house.

READ MORE: A ‘cowardly’ driver was sentenced to 40 months in prison after killing a 15-year-old kid.

While speeding between 53 and 55 mph on a 30 mph residential road, Meek, 22, caused fatal head and neck injuries to Jack.

He then drove away from the scene without even using his brakes, leaving his friend’s father’s car and hailing a cab home, where he went to bed.

Jack was riding a yellow and white Carrera bicycle on Manor Drive while a private hire car was going southbound, according to Peter Hussey, prosecuting today at Liverpool Crown Court.

The private hire vehicle passed Jack on the opposite side of the road just moments before he was hit by the Volkswagen, which was “driven at high speed by the defendant.”

According to a witness, the automobile continued without halting or even braking, according to Mr Hussey.

Meek arrived at his Moreton home three hours later, at 12.50 a.m. the next day, and “went to bed,” but “at no point did he report the collision to the police or even the ambulance service,” according to the police report.

Mr Hussey said the street, which is “essentially straight throughout,” was “well illuminated” and dry at the time of the incident.

He claimed that Jack, who “loved peace and quiet,” lived with his family not far from the collision site and frequently visited his aunt’s home.

“On April 26, he had been at his home since late afternoon with friends and was watching a movie on TV with his brother,” Mr Hussey added.

“At around 9.35 p.m., he got on his bicycle and rode to his aunt’s house, where he planned to spend the night.”

He rode north on Manor Drive as usual, wearing black and grey attire on his bicycle, which didn’t help matters. “The summary has come to an end.”