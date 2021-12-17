The Senate Parliamentarian’s Decision Will Almost Certainly Destroy the Democratic Immigration Proposal in Biden’s Plan.

According to The Associated Press, Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s nonpartisan parliamentarian, has ruled that a Democratic proposal to allow an estimated 6.5 million illegal immigrants to stay in the country temporarily should be removed from the $2 trillion “Build Back Better” bill currently being debated in the Senate.

Unauthorized immigrants who have been in the country since at least 2010 would be able to apply for one or two five-year temporary work permits, allowing them to find work while avoiding deportation if they pass background checks and other requirements.

According to a report issued last month by the Congressional Budget Office, the proposal would remove roadblocks in the permanent residency process for nearly 3 million of the projected 6.5 million immigrants affected. As a result, the majority of the 3 million people are expected to remain in the nation when their visas expire.

The parliamentarian’s conclusion is based on the parliamentarian’s responsibility for deciding whether the items contained in a spending law, such as the social, environmental, and healthcare bill “Build Back Better,” are largely tax and spending-related and not policy changes.

Because the law would almost probably fail to meet the 60-vote threshold if it could not be enacted with a simple majority or a tie-breaking vote by Vice President Kamala Harris, the provision will almost certainly be deleted totally from the bill.

MacDonough has now ruled against a Democrat-led policy centered on immigration issues being included in the bill for the third time since September, claiming that it would violate Senate rules.

When the Senate debates the bill as a whole, Democrats are anticipated to try to revive the immigration provisions, maybe with even stronger language that allows migrants to become permanent residents or citizens. However, such measures are likely to receive stiff opposition from Republicans and a small number of Democrats, which would be enough to defeat them in the 50-50 chamber.

People briefed on MacDonough’s decision were not permitted to speak publicly about it and talked to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Nonetheless, her decision was a blow for progressives expecting to take advantage of the Democratic Party’s control of the White House. This is a condensed version of the information.