The Senate GOP will not raise the debt ceiling, but data shows that under Trump, $7.8 trillion has been piled on.

According to the Associated Press, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned earlier this month that unless Congress acts, the United States will approach its debt ceiling this fall, severely undermining the economy.

Republicans, on the other hand, are reluctant to commit to such a move, burying their heads in the sand over how to expand the government’s borrowing ability.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s spokesman, Doug Andres, stated, “The leader repeated to Secretary Yellen what he has said publicly since July: This is a unified Democrat administration engaged in a politicized reckless tax and spending spree.” “They’ll have to increase the debt ceiling themselves, and they have the tools to do so.”

According to an Associated Press study of US Treasury data, roughly 90% of the country’s $28.4 trillion debt was acquired by past administrations. Under former President Donald Trump’s sole tenure in office, almost $7.8 trillion was added.

Andres claimed that in a phone discussion with Yellen on Wednesday evening, the Kentucky Republican emphasized that Republicans will not work with Democrats to extend the debt ceiling, which currently stands at $28.4 trillion.

Before the US Treasury is forced to delay or miss payments, lawmakers appear to have only a few weeks to find an agreement on the federal government’s debt ceiling.

Senate Republicans are urging that Democrats adopt legislation that includes a raise or suspension of the debt limit without their cooperation. Democrats point out, however, that they worked with a Republican-controlled Senate and White House to suspend the borrowing ceiling three times during Trump’s term. They’re demanding that Republicans reciprocate by voting for what might be a politically controversial bill that permits the government to not only pay its payments on time, but also take on more debt.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer remarked, “Senators from both parties overwhelmingly voted in support of the several laws that contributed to this duty” (D-N.Y.). “As a result, neither side can absolve themselves of the need to pay the bills.”

The debt ceiling restricts how much money Treasury can borrow to keep the nation afloat. The public debt due to the was suspended for two years in July 2019.