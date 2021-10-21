The semiconductor crisis is affecting new vehicle sales, which is driving up demand for used cars.

Because the new car market is struggling to keep up with orders due to the semiconductor crisis, the used car market continues to grow at a breakneck speed that shows no signs of slowing.

According to the latest numbers from online marketplace Auto Trader, the average price of a used car was £19,018 last week, up 23.9 percent year on year.

It’s the 76th week of price increases, and a fourfold increase over the 5.7 percent year-over-year data from April 12, when retailers reopened after the previous pandemic lockdown.

This expansion is fueled in part by a massive spike in demand, which was up 19% based on searches and advert views on the Auto Trader website in 2019 compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Aside from higher pricing, cars are also selling faster. The average period for stock to depart forecourts was 23 days last week, which was 17% faster than April.

“With so much attention focused on inflation right now, there’s huge interest amongst economists on those components that are recording substantial price rises, not least used cars, which have been a notable driver of recent UK inflation rates,” said Richard Walker, Auto Trader’s data and insights director.

“With used automobile price increases surpassing previous records once again, there is a lot of conjecture about how long this bubble will persist. While inflation poses a risk to consumer demand in and of itself, we don’t expect price growth to slow anytime soon.” Last week, the Jaguar XK experienced the greatest price increase, with an average asking price of £28,505, up 46%. The Hyundai i30 came in second at £12,605 (+42%), followed by the Ford Focus at £14,118. (plus 39 per cent).