The ‘Seeing Eye’ Mother and the Blind Cat are inseparable.

After being brought into an Iowa animal shelter, a cat born without eyeballs became bonded from his “seeing eye” mother.

Keller, a one-year-old kitten, has been shielded by his mother Annie Sullivan, making it difficult to introduce him to another cat while she is there.

“It was a unique circumstance in that we impounded the blind cat first, and the blind cat had no eyeballs and was not neutered,” Cindy Rarrat of the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Director told KCAU.

“So we got him in, and he was very disoriented and perplexed. We got the female, who we presume is his mother, within a day or so.”

“We discovered that there was something wrong with her mouth after she was spayed, so we took her back in and she had to have all of her teeth removed, and she had a huge tumor in her sinus cavity,” Rarrat said to KCAU. This has since been taken down. They wanted to put it to the test, but we were certain that we didn’t want to know.”

Keller was introduced to Sullivan by the team in the hopes that she would accept him, and the two became inseparable.

“The mother wouldn’t tolerate any other cats because she’d been protecting him his whole life,” Rarrat explained afterwards. And it was one of our kittens that stood out; he was, he has a lot of personality, and he was just… a different and distinct personality.

“So we placed him in with them, and they get along swimmingly. I’ve lived here for 37 years and have never seen anything like this.”

Sullivan, fortunately, has taken Trixie, the nine-week-old kitten, under her wing, and Trixie has been learning to assist Keller as well.

According to a recent update on the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue website, all three are available for adoption and must be taken together.

“We can’t describe to you how great these boys are, and now they’re accepting an orphaned kitten that never stopped crying,” the updated information about the trio stated.

“Trixie is now safe in this duo’s arms. How. This is a condensed version of the information.