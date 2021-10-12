The Securities and Exchange Commission will look into Wall Street bankers’ digital communication lines.

According to three anonymous people close to the case, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has initiated an investigation into Wall Street bank workers’ digital communication habits.

According to the report, SEC staff contacted a number of Wall Street firms in recent weeks to see if they had properly documented their employees’ office interactions, with a concentration on their personal devices.

Broker-dealers are required under SEC laws to keep track of all business communications. However, because there is no law that specifies how employers should monitor devices, financial institutions must carefully weigh privacy issues against regulatory compliance.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, many staff have been working remotely, making it difficult to enforce limits on personal emails, messages, and social media channels. According to Reuters, one financial institution has been the subject of a long-term investigation investigating its compliance with this legislation.

While the sources referenced in the report did not name the institution, they suggested that the findings from a probe of the institution may have prompted this industry-wide compliance review.

In August, JPMorgan Chase & Co said it was engaging with regulatory investigations about “compliance with records preservation requirements in connection with business conversations received over electronic messaging platforms.”

The SEC was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC’s Enforcement Division, underlined in a lecture last week that banks must remain ahead of the many “problems posed by the rising usage of personal devices, new communications channels, and other technical advances,” according to Grewal.

According to Reuters, this sweep is yet another indicator that SEC enforcement has increased under Democratic control.

According to Bloomberg, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has requested the agency’s staff to investigate new regulations in the areas of cryptocurrency monitoring, online brokers, and green investment funds. His suggestions outline one of the “most ambitious agendas in the SEC’s 87-year history.”

On October 5, Gensler spoke before the United States Senate Banking Committee, saying: “Currently, a large portion of the crypto industry sits atop — rather than operating within — regulatory frameworks designed to protect investors and consumers, prevent illegal activity, and maintain financial stability.

“Currently, there is insufficient investor protection in crypto financing and issuance. This is a condensed version of the information.