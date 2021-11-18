The secretary of state has approved controversial plans for the town.

Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove has approved the plans for Parkside colliery, south of Newton-le-Willows.

The Parkside proposals are a collaborative effort between developers Langtree and St Helens Council, with the goal of transforming the former Parkside Colliery into a logistics centre that will produce 1,300 permanent jobs for the area, with thousands more potentially on the way.

People have high aspirations for the town’s’masterplans’ for regeneration.

Parkside colliery, which opened in 1974 and closed in 1993, was one of the last coal mines in the Lancashire Coalfield.

A new £38 million link road will also be built to connect the property to M6 motorway junction 22.

However, the plans will necessitate the construction of a structure on property that is now used as green space, causing several neighbors to express their concerns about the impact on the environment.

A total of 93 acres of Green Belt area would be crossed by the proposed connection road.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference this week got a lot of people thinking about what they might do locally to help combat global warming, and the Parkside plans were mentioned.

“Mosses and marshes are carbon capture places that should be kept alone,” Newton resident George Jennings remarked, drawing a red line through the Parkside project. We also need to reopen the canal, as they appear to be beneficial.” “Save our green belt and local wildlife habitats, there is no better method to absorb pollutants,” said Pete Astles, a resident of Newton-le-Willows.

“I hear a lot about the Amazon Rainforest, but nothing about St Helens’ natural environment, which appears to be completely disposable.”

“Our extensive environmental mitigation measures that will form part of the proposals for the Parkside site were developed by a team of leading technical experts and tested fully through the planning process and then via a public inquiry, requested by the government,” a spokesperson for Parkside Regeneration said of the environmental mitigation measures adopted as part of Parkside Colliery’s planning permission. They were determined to have met or surpassed the requirements in each case.

"We consulted the public extensively throughout and incorporated a number of.