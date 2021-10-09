The Secretary of State for Education promises to invest “record sums” in children and to confront absenteeism “straight on.”

According to Nadhim Zahawi, the students who suffer the most as a result of not attending school are likely to be fragile, poor, and “cope least.”

The minister will promise to “not stop pressing the case for investing in children and young people” ahead of the budget review later this month.

On Saturday, he will make his promise in a speech to head teachers.

“Another critical focus for me will be getting to the bottom of what is causing youngsters to be frequently missing and then confronting it head on,” Mr Zahawi will add.

“Because the children who suffer the most as a result of not attending school are likely to be the most vulnerable and disadvantaged.” If they aren’t there, you can’t help them.

“I will work tirelessly to address all of these concerns and provide all children with a world-class education because it is the only way we can escape the quagmire of disadvantage.

“For all of these reasons, we will continue to pour record amounts of money into the education of our children.”

Mr Zahawi will speak at the NAHT school leaders’ union convention in London, saying mental health has to be “better understood” and “help offered where it’s needed” in order to do the best “by every single child.”

“I want us to place welfare at the heart of all we do in schools, alongside a desire for high standards and performance,” he will say. But, of course, we won’t be able to do so if the kids aren’t at school.” It comes after the latest Government numbers revealed that the number of youngsters absent from school in England due to Covid-19 has jumped by two-thirds in just a fortnight.

“I am not going to provide a running commentary on the spending review,” Mr Zahawi will add, “but I want to be clear about one thing: I will not stop making the argument for investing in children and young people.”

“Our duty is to make sure we have a talented and nimble workforce that can assist us power through the pandemic’s aftermath,” he’ll say.

