The secret to developing effective web ads is to think outside the box.

Every day, your clients are bombarded with advertisements. This is especially true online, where advertisers have to work harder and smarter to get their audience’s attention.

Regardless of whether they’re sitting in front of a computer or browsing on a tablet or phone, online advertising is one of the most powerful and cost-effective means of communicating your message with the types of people you want to reach. So, how are you going to stand out among the tens of thousands of other messages?

Online competition is strong, but happily, there are some actions you can do to set yourself apart.

Use your imagination.

Creativity is essential. A strong design can make the difference between a mediocre campaign and one that is truly successful and yields results. But don’t be alarmed if the prospect of getting super-creative during your lunch break seems frightening; creativity should always be accompanied with simplicity.

Find a simple creative theme that provides a visual depiction of your business or service that will resonate at a glance for your creative theme. Avoid overcomplicating your concepts, as this will likely dilute your message.

You should also select a simple color scheme that is consistent with your brand. When it comes to color schemes, keep in mind that you don’t want to blend in and go undetected, but you also don’t want to stick out too much, as this could result in a negative reaction. You need to find a happy medium.

Include your contribution.

It’s time to present your value proposition after your creative has done its job and attracted the user’s attention.

This is something that offers an obvious benefit or advantage over your competition, causing potential customers to choose you over them. It might be a product invention, a unique skill set, or your outstanding customer service. Make sure your consumers are aware of what you do because you know it better than anyone else.

It’s helpful to think about your clients and ask yourself, “What difficulties might they have that my firm might solve?” Then develop your value proposition around that answer and why you’re the best provider for them.

Respond as soon as possible.

The next step is to make sure you include a compelling call-to-action. “The summary has come to an end.”