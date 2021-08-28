The secret to a long life, according to the UK’s oldest man, is a chippy tea every Friday.

The UK’s oldest man claims that having a chippy tea every Friday is the key to a long and happy life.

On Thursday, John Tinniswood turned 109 years old at Hollies Rest Home in Southport, where he got his 9th telegram from the Queen.

John was born on August 16, 1912, the same year the Titanic sank, and has seen both world wars.

John, a keen Liverpool FC supporter, used to work for Shell-Mex and BP as a depot clerk and accountant.

He is a father of one, grandpa of four, and great-grandfather who enjoys his favorite Friday lunch of fish and chips.

Because of his vision problems, John was assigned to an administrative position with the Royal Mail during WWII.

He married Blodwen in 1942 and gave birth to their only child, Susan, in 1943, before spending 44 happy years with her until she died in 1986.

John is a well-known person in Southport, and he resides in the Hollies Rest Home, which is located across the road from an Asda supermarket, where staff wanted to wish him a happy birthday with a card and cake.

“109 is such an incredible age, and we thought it was vital to wish him a happy birthday from all of us here,” Sharon Gregory-Wareing, the store’s community advocate, said. He’s a beautiful man who inspires me greatly.

“Over the last year or two, we’ve learned how vital it is to commemorate milestones like this, and we’re all delighted to learn that Britain’s oldest man lives just next door to our business.

“The card signed by all of his coworkers caught John off guard, and when he saw the cake, he asked, ‘Is that for me?’”

“John is such a gentleman; he’s a humble person, mild-mannered and peaceful with a good sense of humour,” Katie Howard, who works at Hollies Rest Home, said. He’s so young at heart that you’d never guess he’s a 109.

“He still has very excellent long-term memory and enjoys chatting, as well as listening to the news on the radio and reading newspapers.

“On a Friday, he still likes his fish and chips, so that’s what we’ll be having.”

The summary comes to a close.

”