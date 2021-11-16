The ‘secret’ past of the Chase competitor is revealed as fans recognize him.

Viewers recognized a participant on today’s episode of The Chase after he revealed his secret past on television.

Today, Kelly, Alex, Beth, and Andrew were all going up against The Sinnerman in the hopes of winning thousands of pounds.

Kelly went up first, and she won a whopping £7000.

After seeing Paddy with another lady, Christine McGuinness was ‘heartbroken.’

Alex did even better in the cash builder, gaining £9000, only to be eliminated in the head to head by Paul Sinha.

Despite the fact that she was offered £7000, Beth chose the lesser offer of £2000 to ensure her position in the final.

Andrew, the final contestant, also contributed to the reward pool, bringing the total to £8000 for the team.

Fans, on the other hand, quickly recognized Andrew from another show.

“Why the hell does Andrew look so familiar?!?” Kyle tweeted.

“I’m sure I’ve seen him before!” Molly wrote.

“I feel like he could’ve been on another quiz show maybe?” said another.

Others recognized Andrew from a recent episode of BBC’s Only Connect.

“Andrew having been on Only Connect, he should be a good player,” one tweeted.

“Only Connect a few weeks ago, I believe,” Andrew said.

“Andrew on #TheChase today was on Only Connect the other week, how do they get on all these shows?” Matthew wondered.